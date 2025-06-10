Israel attacks Yemeni port city, Houthi rebels say

Late Monday, Israel issued online warnings to Yemenis to evacuate from Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif ports over what it alleged was ''the Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities.'' Hodeida also is the main entry point for food and other humanitarian aid for millions of Yemenis since the war began when the Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.