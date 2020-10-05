JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Monday, the Israeli army announced, breaking a weekslong lull in the area.
Israeli media said the rocket landed in an open area and did not cause any damage or injuries.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.
But Israel holds Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the territory and usually responds to rocket attacks with airstrikes on Hamas targets.
