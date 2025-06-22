Wires

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 3:26AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

