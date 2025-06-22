TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 3:26AM
Iran's top diplomat warns US attacks 'will have everlasting consequences' and Tehran 'reserves all options' to retaliate
