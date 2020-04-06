– Isle Royale National Park’s opening day has been pushed back two months due to coronavirus concerns.

The Lake Superior island — in Michigan waters but about 20 miles east of Grand Portage — will open to visitors on June 15 instead of April 16, the National Park Service announced Monday.

“During this delayed opening, Isle Royale and its surrounding islands are closed to all visitors,” according to a news release. “A further delay in opening both the Houghton Visitor Center and the Park could still be possible depending on COVID-19 developments.”

The visitor center on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where the largest ferry departs to carry travelers to the park, will tentatively open May 18.

The park is famed for its remote wilderness and wolf and moose populations.

Those who had booked a ferry during the extended closure, whether on the Ranger III or Isle Royale Queen IV from Michigan or the Voyageur II or the Sea Hunter III that depart from Grand Portage, will receive a full refund.