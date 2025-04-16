Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico as residents prepare for Easter weekend

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the largely Catholic residents of the U.S. territory prepared to celebrate the Easter weekend, officials said.
All 1.4 million clients on the island were without power, Hugo Sorrentini, spokesman for Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power, told The Associated Press. ''The entire island is without generation,'' he said.
Hotels were at near-capacity, with thousands of tourists celebrating Easter vacations on the island. Tourism officials rushed to reassure them, saying that many hotels and other businesses were operating with generators.
Meanwhile, at least 328,000 clients were without water, with officials warning that power likely won't be fully restored for another 48 to 72 hours.
''This is unacceptable,'' said Josué Colón, the island's so-called energy czar and former executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority.
It was not immediately clear what caused the shutdown, the latest in a string of major blackouts on the island in recent years. Gov. Jenniffer González, who cut her weeklong vacation short and was returning to the island on Wednesday night, said officials were ''working diligently'' to address the outage.
Thousands of Puerto Ricans were fuming over the latest outage, with many renewing their calls that the government cancel the contract with Luma and Genera PR, which oversees generation of power on the island.
''This is a total disaster,'' said Orlando Huertas, 68, as he sipped a drink with a friend at a streetside bar and criticized the government for not doing enough to tackle the chronic outages.