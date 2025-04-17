Is your teen sleep-deprived? These expert bedtime tips could help

Navigating bedtime with a teenager is, in many homes, a nightly battle with a constant refrain: Get off your phone! Go to bed!
Research shows that today's teenagers are more sleep-deprived than ever before. Adolescents need between eight and 10 hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But nearly 80% of American teenagers aren't getting that, and experts say it's affecting important areas like mental health and school attendance.
Bedtime routines aren't just for toddlers. Teenagers need them too, says Denise Pope, an expert on child development and a senior lecturer at Stanford University's Graduate School of Education.
Experts in adolescent sleep say a few small changes to how parents and teens approach sleep can make a dramatic difference.
Try a tech-free bedtime routine for teens
The first step to setting up a better bedtime routine is dealing with technology.
— Separate children from their devices at night. Phones, tablets, streaming services and video games aren't the only things keeping kids up at night, but experts agree they are a major factor in delaying sleep.
''Get the temptation out of the bedroom,'' Pope says. If the phone is within arm's reach, it's hard to ignore when notifications buzz. Many teens say they fall asleep while scrolling, or reach for their phone if they have trouble sleeping, and end up scrolling for hours.