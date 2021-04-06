The Twin Cities hit 85 degrees on Monday, setting a record high and signaling that winter might really be over.

"I don't think we'd be able to muster anything up to support a snowstorm," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

He hedged his bets, however, adding that snow can't be ruled out until the end of April.

Hewett said the previous record was 80 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on April 5, 1991.

St. Cloud and Eau Claire, Wis., hit 82 and 84 degrees respectively on Monday, also breaking records.

This spring has started out very warm, dry and windy. Hewett said showers this week will add much needed moisture and shouldn't cause a problem.

Eight-year-old A’rringTon Flowers, left, took on John Holmes, 10, in a one-on-one basketball battle on the court near Bossen Field on Monday.

"Normally, we'd be concerned with river flooding with the ice and snow, but all of our river basins have plenty of room for that rain with how dry we've been," he said.

Showers and some thunderstorms are expected the rest of the week.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759