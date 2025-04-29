Is the punishment for cursing in F1 too harsh? Racing boss hints at changes after driver backlash

A standoff over cursing in Formula 1 could be one step closer to a solution.
Ahead of this week's Miami Grand Prix, the president of Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has signaled he'll make ''improvements'' to punishments for swearing and criticism which have sparked a backlash from F1 drivers.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram Monday that after ''constructive feedback'' from drivers across the various event the FIA governs, ''I am considering making improvements to Appendix B.''
That's the document which lays out the punishments for a range of offenses ranging from physical violence to political statements, using foul language and any comments deemed to cause ''moral injury or loss'' to FIA. The base fine for an F1 driver is set out at 40,000 euros ($45,500).
Cursing behind the wheel
It's not clear that cursing is more common in F1 than other sports. With radio broadcasts from the cars and camera crews throughout the paddock, drivers are under more surveillance than almost any other athletes.
''In other sports you don't run around with a mic attached to you," Verstappen said last year. ''I think a lot of people say a lot of bad things when they are full of adrenaline in other sports. It just doesn't get picked up.''
Various drivers have also called for a lenient approach to swearing out of frustration over the radio during a race, if a non-English speaker uses a word without being sure of its meaning, or if drivers use an expletive to describe themselves or their own car, not other people.