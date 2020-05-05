If you’ve watched any of “Mrs. America,” the star-studded miniseries about the battle of the Equal Rights Amendment, you may be wondering how accurately it captures this divisive chapter in American political history.

The answer — perhaps surprisingly for Hollywood, which is not known for its strict adherence to facts — is that it’s mostly on target.

“Overall, they have done a very good job,” said historian Marjorie Spruill, author of “Divided We Stand: The Battle Over Women’s Rights and Family Values That Polarized American Politics.”

The nine-part series, which is being released Wednesdays on Hulu, pits conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and her followers against a band of feminist all-stars led by Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman).

Creator Dahvi Waller and her team of writers have said they conducted extensive research into the project. Like nearly all works of historical fiction, “Mrs. America” takes some liberties, particularly when it comes to private conversations behind closed doors, and it offers a necessarily subjective take on highly polarizing figures such as Schlafly, whose family has been critical of the series.

But when it comes to events in the public record, it hews close to the facts, often quoting feminist leaders and their critics verbatim.

The movement to stop the ERA gained steam quickly, thanks to the Schlafly Report.

Episode 2 opens as Ann Patterson, an ERA opponent from Oklahoma, calls Schlafly to tell her about how she and other activists had defeated the ratification of the amendment in her home state, thanks to “one little article in your newsletter.”

Schlafly “didn’t come out of nowhere,” Spruill said. “She had this network all ready to go when she decided to take up this issue.”

Schlafly was media-savvy and happy to be the face of Stop ERA. She was extremely accessible and was “always ready with a pithy comment,” Spruill said. The Stop ERA movement “established her as the single point of contact.” No other anti-ERA figure approached her level of notoriety.

The tension between Friedan and other feminist leaders, especially Steinem, was real — and maybe even worse than the show makes it seem. But as “Mrs. America” captures, Steinem resisted taking the bait in a public forum.

“I never responded in person or print, on the grounds that it would only feed the stereotype that women can’t get along,” she wrote in her memoir “My Life on the Road.”

Much like the character in “Mrs. America,” the real Steinem has expressed exasperation with the way media coverage centered on her looks. In her memoir, Steinem suggested that the fixation with her appearance increased as she became more involved in the women’s movement.

“I had been called a ‘pretty girl’ before I was identified as a feminist in my mid-30s. Then suddenly I found myself being called ‘beautiful,’ ” she wrote, attributing this shift to the stereotype of the ugly feminist. “This grew into an accusation that I was listened to only because of how I looked.”