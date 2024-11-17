Minnesota K-pop fans are delighting over a detail in singer/songwriter Jin’s new music video.
Is that a University of Minnesota shirt in a K-pop music video?
Minnesota K-pop fans have spotted a familiar fashion choice in South Korean pop star and boy group BTS member Jin’s new music video.
In the music video for “Running Wild,” which debuted Nov. 14, the South Korean star and member of boy group sensation BTS appears to be wearing a University of Minnesota sweatshirt. The fashion choice was first noticed by fans in a promotional video last month.
The maroon shirt is emblazoned with a gold M, which looks very much in the style of the University of Minnesota’s logo. It’s visible around the video’s 1:30-minute mark.
“I saw the clip and was like WHAT IN THE BIG TEN,” Reddit user emozaffar posted on r/bangtan, a BTS subreddit.
“International army, you might not know that, but that is a Minnesota collegiate sweater,” TikTok user moonchild_of_bangtan posted in a video.
The shirt is more visible in this promo video.
The Minnesota Star Tribune contacted the University of Minnesota to find out if the shirt is official merch. We’ll update this story if we hear back.
