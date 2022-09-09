Dear Amy: I have a "second time around" query. In our late teens 45 years ago, "Bret" and I shared quite an infatuation. But it cooled when different college choices put 1,500 miles between us.

We lost touch (no texting or Facebook back then). We both married but now are single again — I'm divorced, and Bret's wife died. Neither of us had children.

Now we're both 63, and we recently connected online. We're feeling a little revived spark of our long-ago romance. Bret thinks we can recapture what we once had.

I'm not as sure about that, but I am intrigued at the possibility. I think how in many ways we're very different people today. We're still 900 miles apart but talking about making visits.

If we were to explore a reunion, how do we keep a fond nostalgia of yesteryear from clouding or competing with our vision today?

Also, do you think Bret's greater eagerness could be a rebound from losing his wife fairly recently? She died two years ago. They'd been married for 34 years, and her death hit him hard.

I've never had to deal with anything like that, myself, so I'm tossing it over to you.

Amy says: You are presenting rational and considerate issues. Any (or all) of these could derail a relationship between the two of you.

Men who find themselves single later in life do tend to partner up quickly. People who have been in long and happy marriages naturally want to replicate the experience.

Long-lost reunions do not need to be "clear-eyed." Fond nostalgia for yesteryear is as good a fantasy as any.

Whether you take a mad leap or choose to tiptoe in, you two need to get to know one another as seasoned adults with a lifetime of experiences behind you. You should always trust your instincts. They are the best tools you have to determine if a relationship is right for you.

Spell check

Dear Amy: My mother's name is an odd spelling of an otherwise traditional name. She gets very upset when people don't get the spelling right (which is often, because I've never seen a similar spelling of this very common name).

I understand her attitude about this because that's her given name, and she certainly has the right to expect people to get it right.

But now there's the new wrinkle. She recently became a grandmother and has decided that she be called Nana. She has declared that it must be spelled Nan'nah.

Why do this, especially after a lifetime of lamenting people misspelling her name? I feel like this is an attention grab on her part — making us parents remember to include apostrophes and weird letters every time we text or write on behalf of our kids.

I understand it's not a huge ask, but I'm just having trouble taking it as seriously as she does. Your thoughts?

Amy says: I agree with you that this comes off as attention-seeking, but on one level, you've got to admire her spunk. (That's your prompt toward compassion.)

Grandparent nicknames aren't used much "in the wild," meaning that this special spelling and errant apostrophe will be confined to your family.

The good news is that once the grandchildren are old enough to write their own texts and notes, this will become their problem, as well as their autocorrect challenge.

Remember, you still get to call her Mom. (Or is it Maw'm?)

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.