Is population-stuck Duluth finally growing?

A thousand new residents is a small number, just four tenths of a percent. But it is notable , state demographer Susan Brower said, because the city saw even less change over the two decades prior. Her own estimate stemming from 2020 to 2023 shows less growth than the Census because her office uses a different methodology. But if the Census is right, it puts recent Duluth growth on par with other metropolitan cities in Minnesota, Brower said. The 2030 Census will show more complete data.