DULUTH — Everyone loves their vacations here, the regional center on Lake Superior rich with extraordinary scenery, breweries and trails.
Is population-stuck Duluth finally growing?
For decades, Duluth has been a popular place to visit, but not so much to put down roots. New data suggests that might be changing.
But the 86,000-ish number on its green population signs has been stuck in the same zone for a couple of decades.
A new U.S. Census estimate reveals that about 1,000 more people lived in Duluth in 2023 than in 2020, marking a notable blip in the city’s stagnant status. Construction spending and the amount of housing underway, also show an upward trend. New Mayor Roger Reinert has a goal of 90,000 residents by 2030.
Reaching that long-elusive milestone would signal the city has solved some top challenges, including housing, Reinert said, and the addition of 3,000-plus new residents would help support city infrastructure that was built for 107,000 residents. Duluth hit that peak in the 1960s.
Still, Reinert acknowledged the challenge of getting there.
“The ability to live in the city of Duluth is very, very challenging right now,” the mayor said in an interview in July, citing major employers like Cirrus and Essentia Health struggling to hire because of the city’s dearth of single family homes. “People look at Duluth, can’t find it, then cast a wider net.”
Why the uptick?
Real estate agents have lots of anecdotal evidence about climate refugees and young professionals choosing Duluth in recent years. But the largest recent influx of new residents appears to be remote workers. DEED regional labor analyst Carson Gorecki said 4% of the city’s residents in 2019 and 12% in 2022 worked remotely, and while there isn’t more recent data, he suspects it’s much higher than that today, much of it driven by the pandemic.
City officials want to make Duluth a remote access hub. While interim chief administrative officer Dave Montgomery says he doesn’t think the city itself should own and operate a high-speed internet system, luring broadband competition to Duluth, which is mostly served by Spectrum, could bring even more remote workers here.
Between 2021 and 2023, local real estate agent Brok Hansmeyer said, he helped more people find homes in Duluth than he had during the previous decade-plus.
“But it’s slowed down,” he said, and he knows of some clients who have already returned to where they came from. “Maybe people just aren’t feeling that sort of [pandemic] existential crisis anymore.”
Census data points to domestic migration, rather than increasing birth rates or international migration.
A thousand new residents is a small number, just four tenths of a percent. But it is notable , state demographer Susan Brower said, because the city saw even less change over the two decades prior. Her own estimate stemming from 2020 to 2023 shows less growth than the Census because her office uses a different methodology. But if the Census is right, it puts recent Duluth growth on par with other metropolitan cities in Minnesota, Brower said. The 2030 Census will show more complete data.
Nebraska native Brad Iwen and his young family moved to Duluth in 2022 after first visiting the year before. The photographer and filmmaker was here for work, shooting along the North Shore. Having lived in Colorado, Montana and California, he fell in love with the area’s wild places and fresh water.
“We didn’t know anybody, but we absolutely love it here,” he said.
Why so hard to grow?
Whether Duluth can actually get to 90,000 depends largely on housing, the hardest thing to build in mass quantities in this long and narrow city, especially freestanding homes. Unlike Mankato or St. Cloud, surrounded by farm fields ripe for expansion, Duluth’s city center — where most resources are consolidated — is blocked by the lake on one side, and on the other by hilly, rocky terrain that makes development an expensive headache.
“There are limits to how we [build] here,” said Karl Schuettler, vice president of Northspan, a Duluth business development consulting firm. “Duluth can’t be Fargo, where you’re just taking the next cornfield and 40 acres and turn it into a subdivision; we just don’t have that geography.”
Duluth housing projects that attempt density also often face resistance from neighbors, as in the Lakeside neighborhood last spring.
Census data shows that in many Duluth neighborhoods, households are smaller than they were in 1980, the start of the city’s precipitous population decline. More housing is needed to accommodate smaller families or those who live alone.
Duluth also lacks in rich retail options, and needs to develop more of a “hunter mentality” when it comes to economic development, rather than waiting for businesses to approach, Montgomery said.
And while previous mayors have tried to dispel it, “We have a historic, almost entrenched sense that kids graduate from high school or college here, and they view their opportunities 175 miles south,” said the administrator, who also worked alongside former mayors Don Ness and Emily Larson.
Jobs here are still down nearly 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels and the only industries that have added jobs since are manufacturing and utilities.
Is there room?
Apartment complexes, some affordable and some market rate, are popping up in abundance, with permits for 533 units issued in the last two years. But just 117 were for single-family homes. The city is also full of housing stock built before 1930, and tiny infill lots throughout.
Along with rehabilitation of blighted homes and filling pockets of land where it can be done, city leaders see potential in western Duluth, where land is flat; and downtown, with conversion of office space to housing.
That needs to be done thoughtfully, said Sumair Sheikh, director of LISC Duluth, a neighborhood development nonprofit. New housing should be mixed-income and not just for high-earners, or else residents already there risk being displaced.
With limited space to expand, more multifamily complexes like condos and apartments will be necessary to reach 90,000, said housing policy expert Noah Hobbs, who works for the nonprofit One Roof Community Housing.
The city has more in common with Rust Belt towns like Flint, Mich., and Gary, Ind., Hobbs said, than Mankato or other similarly-sized regional centers. Like Flint and Gary, Duluth was built on industry that fueled prosperity before plummeting into economic distress.
The city’s reputation needed polishing, and we’re now seeing the fruits of efforts by previous mayors to market the city positively and lure people here, Hobbs said.
“I think we’re positioned to continue to grow and have continued success if we choose to,” he said.
