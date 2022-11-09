Host Michael Rand takes note of the Wild's second consecutive shutout loss and notices that frustration seems to be mounting for both the Wild and Timberwolves this season.
Plus Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a look at the team's quarterback situation. Is this the time for coach P.J. Fleck to turn over the team to redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis?
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
