Is Norfolk Southern 'making it right' after Ohio derailment? New lawsuit adds to doubts

Norfolk Southern began making promises to East Palestine, Ohio, soon after its train derailed and caught fire in February 2023, saying it would ''make it right'' after five tank cars of vinyl chloride were intentionally burned, sending up a huge black plume of smoke that spread more toxic chemicals over homes, schools and farms.
A lawsuit filed by the school district Wednesday adds to doubts about the railroad's commitment after plans for a student wellness center stalled. Some residents also point to Norfolk Southern's attempts to force other companies to help pay for its $600 million class-action settlement and its agreement to abandon a training center for first responders that was meant to help the village recover.
''I think a lot of empty promises were made,'' said lifelong resident Krissy Ferguson. She recently moved her family away to Poland, Ohio, saying her home in East Palestine still doesn't feel safe.
Of course, not everyone feels exactly the same way. East Palestine 's people remain deeply divided: While some complain about lingering respiratory problems, rashes and other unexplained symptoms that raise long-term health concerns, many others say they feel fine and want to put the disaster behind them.
''From the village's perspective, Norfolk Southern is meeting the expectations outlined in our agreements,'' a village spokeswoman said. ''That's all we can say at this time.''
East Palestine and the railroad announced a $22 million settlement in January that included $13.5 million already paid to the town and formalized the railroad's additional $25 million pledge to renovating the village's park. Without offering explanations or details, the joint statement said both sides agreed the promised training center isn't feasible.
Norfolk Southern estimates that it has committed more than $115 million to help residents and communities in the area recover, including $1.1 million paid to the school district. That doesn't include the class-action settlement or the more than $1.1 billion the railroad has spent on the cleanup.
Lawsuit says promises were broken