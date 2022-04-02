When it comes to saving money on rental cars, there's no shortage of advice.

Turns out, it's more expensive to rent a car at the airport vs. at its downtown counterpart.

That's according to a NerdWallet analysis conducted in March of 360 rental car prices (including taxes and fees) across America's 20 largest airports. The study compared the price of a weeklong rental at eight major car rental companies against the cost to rent downtown.

NerdWallet found that weekly car rentals for downtown locations were, on average, $126 cheaper than airport locations. That is, you can expect to spend about 26% more for an airport rental.

For rentals longer than one week, expect even more savings.

The price difference might not just be the car-rental companies trying to take advantage of weary air travelers. Generally, the rental companies aren't even the ones pocketing most of the 26% excess.

Most airports charge rental companies to operate on their site. Fees vary by airport, but they are often intended to cover costs that the airport fronts, such as shuttle, cleaning and security services. Sometimes, airports simply say this fee covers the right to do business.

Just because a rental car is listed as "on-site" at the airport doesn't always mean you can walk straight from your gate to the car counter. Some airports have a shuttle ride to the rental facility. Once there, you might be greeted by a long line at the counter, especially if multiple big flights just landed. If shuttle frequency is limited, it might be faster hailing a cab and renting downtown.

If you go part of your trip sans car — or you end up taking a rideshare to an off-site rental location — here are ways you can save on rideshares (or at least earn some rewards).

Lyft has partnerships with Delta Air Lines and Hilton, where you can earn either Delta SkyMiles or Hilton Honors points based on your fare's cost. Pay for your Lyft with certain Chase credit cards and earn up to 10-times bonus points or as much as 5% cash back.

Despite the savings, booking cars away from an airport might not always make sense. Some downtown locations have limited hours. If there's no free hotel shuttle or easy public transit, you might have to pay for a taxi or rideshare, which can eat into your savings.

If your travel is flexible, compare prices before booking.

French writes for NerdWallet.com.