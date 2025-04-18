Is he Christ? Is he Moses? Superman's religious and ethical undertones add to his mystique

Superman was born Kryptonian, raised Methodist and sketched into existence by two Jewish teens in 1930s Cleveland. Faith and morality are his DNA.
There are no overt religious references in Superman comics. But over eight decades, he's been viewed as a divine entity, a savior figure — his sacrifice Christ-like, his will to lead as strong as Moses parting the Red Sea, and his compassion akin to a bodhisattva, an enlightened being who guides Buddhists on the spiritual path.
While scholars, comic book writers and fans alike are struck by the religious undertones in Superman comics, they say what separates Superman from the ever-growing pack of superheroes is his singular ability to bring hope in a hopeless world.
James Gunn's ‘Superman' sparks conversation
As fans celebrate Superman Day on Friday, marking the 87th anniversary of the original superhero's birth, they are also eagerly anticipating James Gunn's film ''Superman'' set for release on July 11. This version starring David Corenswet, the first Jewish actor to play Superman in a major film, promises a return to a version of a vulnerable Man of Steel who is rooted in values espoused by most faiths — goodness, compassion and hope.
The film has sparked a conversation about the place of Superman in the world and his personal code of ethics after several recent depictions of superheroes as anti-heroes. Corenswet said in a recent interview to Fandango that what captivates him about Superman is how he chooses to see good in people and not dwell on the negative.
''Why think about all the terrible things when we can focus on the good things we did today?'' he said.
In the same interview, Gunn said his Superman will reinforce the character's core value of preserving life at any cost.