Is ‘Glicked' the new ‘Barbenheimer'? ‘Wicked' and ‘Gladiator II' collide in theaters

There are infinite caveats to the imperfect comparison to ''Barbenheimer,'' as well. ''Wicked'' is a ''Part One.'' Musicals carry their own baggage with moviegoers, even those based on wildly successful productions (ahem, ''Cats''). ''Gladiator II'' got a head start and opened internationally last weekend. In fact, in the U.K. it played alongside ''Paddington in Peru,'' where that double was pegged ''Gladdington.'' ''Gladiator'' reviews, while positive, are a little more divided than the others. And neither directors Ridley Scott nor Jon M. Chu has the built-in box office cache that Christopher Nolan's name alone carries at the moment.