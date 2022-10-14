Q: My aging dog's appetite hasn't been very good lately, so I've been desperate to get her to eat — anything! I gave her a small can of cat food the other night, and she gobbled it down. I wouldn't give it to her on a regular basis — I know cat food is higher in protein than dogs need — but is it all right as an occasional treat when she won't eat her regular food?

A: You're right that cat food is much higher in protein than dog food. Cats are obligate carnivores and must have meat protein in their diet. Cats and dogs have other nutrient requirements that are not the same between. And the flavors and smells that appeal to their palates are different, as well. But, as you discovered, dogs are frequently attracted to cat food by its odor and the higher amounts of protein it contains.

You don't mention whether your dog had any ill effects from her illicit treat. It's not unusual for dogs who get hold of some high-octane cat food to respond with vomiting or diarrhea. But that's not true for all dogs. If yours has a digestive system that can handle occasional small amounts of cat food, then there's nothing wrong with giving it once in a while to tempt her appetite. Some people offer cat food as a reward during training, when the dog has done something extra special in the face of powerful distractions. In this situation, a small lick or two isn't going to hurt.

If you're not feeding cat food on a daily basis, you're not seeing stomach upset and you're monitoring her weight carefully so she doesn't pack on pounds, it's probably fine to stoke her appetite with a little feline food.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.