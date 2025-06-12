Is air travel safe? Deadly Air India plane crash renews concerns after a string of other crashes

The Indian crash was far worse than the midair collision that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., in January in the first major fatal crash on U.S. soil since 2009. Other recent incidents include an airliner clipping another in February while taxiing at the Seattle airport. In March, an American Airlines plane caught fire after landing in Denver, sending 12 people to the hospital. A sightseeing helicopter broke apart and crashed into the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey in April, killing six people.