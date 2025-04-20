Irvin strikes out 9, Nationals beat Rockies 3-2

DENVER — Jake Irvin struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Sunday.
Irvin (2-0) scattered three hits and was one strikeout shy of tying his career-high, which came on June 23, 2024, at Coors Field.
Zac Veen and Braxton Fulford each clubbed their first major league home runs for the Rockies, who have lost eight straight
Veen led off the third with a 412-foot shot into the seats in right and Fulford sent a 433-foot homer — his first big-league hit — into the left-field seats leading off the sixth. Fulford also had three throwing errors.
Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (0-4) left the game after two innings with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He warmed up for the top of the third but was pulled before the start of the inning.
The Nationals scored three times in the second inning on a pair of errors by Fulford. The catcher's throw to third to cut down Dylan Crews' steal attempt sailed into left field for the first run.
Washington loaded the bases later in the inning and Fulford's relay throw to first on a double-play ball went over Michael Toglia's head, bringing home two more.
Key moment