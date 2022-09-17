About 1.6 million taxpayers who missed deadlines for filing their 2019 and 2020 federal income tax returns will get automatic refunds of late-filing penalties under a new Internal Revenue Service pandemic relief program.

Taxpayers, including individuals and many businesses, will receive relief totaling $1.2 billion, the IRS said, for an average of $750 per return.

But taxpayers have to file their returns for those years by Sept. 30 or they will miss out on the relief, the IRS said.

The IRS said the penalty waiver would help "struggling" taxpayers who were affected by COVID-19. It would also let the IRS focus on processing a backlog of tax returns and letters that ballooned during the pandemic, helping the agency return to "normal operations" for next year's filing season.

If you haven't filed returns for one or both of those tax years, you should file soon and ideally file electronically, according to a blog post from the national taxpayer advocate, Erin M. Collins. She leads the Taxpayer Advocate Service, a group within the IRS that works on behalf of taxpayers.

Under the IRS plan, those who filed late federal returns for the tax years 2019 and 2020 and paid penalties will have the money automatically refunded. Taxpayers who filed late and were charged penalties but have not yet paid will have them canceled. (The federal filing deadline for each of those tax years was extended past the usual tax day in April because of the pandemic.)

Late-filing penalties can be significant, typically totaling 5% per month of the unpaid tax for individuals, up to a maximum of 25%. Someone owing $10,000, for instance, would owe $500 a month, up to a cap of $2,500.

Tom O'Saben, director of tax content and government relations for the National Association of Tax Professionals, said the IRS had indicated that it would first apply the amount of any penalty waived to reduce liabilities owed — for example, if the taxpayer was paying a tax bill under an installment plan. Then any excess will be refunded.

The blanket relief applies only to penalties for filing late. It doesn't apply to separate penalties often charged for failing to pay any tax due. (There is no failure-to-file penalty if your return shows that you are owed a refund.) Taxpayers may use standard relief procedures, like applying and showing a "reasonable cause" for failing to pay taxes, the agency says.

Groups representing tax professionals, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, are urging the IRS to extend the deadline for the late-filing refund.

