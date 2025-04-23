IRS turmoil: Leadership churn, worker exodus and threats to groups' tax-exempt status roil agency

WASHINGTON — The height of tax season was the height of turmoil at the IRS.
The agency shuffled through three acting directors over the course of a week. It's preparing to lose tens of thousands of workers to layoffs and voluntary retirements. And President Donald Trump is weighing in on which nonprofits should lose their tax-exempt status, an incursion into the agency's typically apolitical stance that threatens to further erode trust in federal institutions and weaponize enforcement efforts.
Just three months into Trump's second term, the government's fly-under-the-radar tax collector has become the latest platform for the Republican administration's vision to cut and control the federal bureaucracy. Tax policy experts fear that taxpayer services and collection efforts will face prolonged delays as a result of the rapid changes.
The quick turnover in leadership and other changes are likely to dampen employee morale at the IRS and hurt the agency's ability to serve taxpayers in a timely manner, says Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
''Leadership sets the tone, particularly in this environment,'' she said.
Already, she notes, the agency has lost decades of institutional knowledge from nonpartisan career civil servants who have left over policy disagreements and layoffs.
Chaos embroils agency amid leadership turnover
The upheaval unfolded as Americans dutifully filed their taxes ahead of the April 15 deadline and as a legion of IRS employees undertook work to process returns and dole out refunds. The latest filing season data shows the agency accepted more than 117 million returns this tax season and issued $228.7 billion in refunds.