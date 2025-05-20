IRS nominee who sponsored legislation to abolish the agency faces pointed questions

WASHINGTON — A former congressman who sponsored legislation to abolish the IRS and is now the nominee to lead that agency faced pointed questions from senators Tuesday about his past promotion of questionable tax credits, his lack of background in tax administration and the political contributions he received after being picked to lead the agency.
Former U.S. Rep. Billy Long of Missouri appeared before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing. He was grilled by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who questioned whether Long believed the president could legally direct the IRS to take away a taxpayer's tax-exempt status.
Her questions came as President Donald Trump, a Republican, has said he wants Harvard University and other non-profit organizations to lose their tax-exempt status.
Federal law prohibits the executive branch from exerting influence over taxpayer audits and other investigations.
''I'm going to follow the law,'' Long said, adding ''I'd have to go to the lawyers,'' to interpret the law.
''What do you understand this law to be saying?'' Warren asked. Long said he would not be able to answer. After the back and forth, Warren told Long, ''You shouldn't be within a thousand miles of the directorship of the IRS.''
Long told senators he had ''the opportunity to make real, transformational change to an agency that needs it more than any other.''
The IRS, like other federal agencies, has hemorrhaged employees due to cuts spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency, all while the agency churns through acting leaders as it awaits a confirmed one.