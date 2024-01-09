Just two weeks remain for you to put in a bid on a luxury British sports car being auctioned off by the Internal Revenue Service.

Bidding on the gray, two-door 2023 Aston Martin DB11 with just 282 miles opened Monday and closes at 11 a.m. Jan. 23, according to the online posting from the IRS office in Bloomington.

"This item will be sold 'as is, where is' with no attestation as to the accuracy of the description and the condition, the posting reads. "There will be no inspection available."

The vehicle, which was seized for nonpayment of taxes, has a suggested retail price of $276,786. As of Tuesday morning, the high bid was listed at $170,600, according to the GSA Auctions' website.

What the Aston Martin lacks in fuel economy — the car gets 14 miles per gallon in the city and 22 mph on the highway, according to Fuelecomomy.gov — it makes up for in strength and horsepower.

Car and Driver magazine ranked it No. 11 on Car and Driver's list of best Luxury Sports Cars, saying "the Aston Martin Vantage is an NFL fullback dressed in a tightly tailored tuxedo."