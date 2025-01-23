Iron Range hockey legends Ikola, Sertich to be honored at Rock Ridge game

Willard Ikola, who played goalie for the silver-medal U.S. team in the 1956 Winter Olympics and coached Minnesota high school hockey for more than three decades, died this week at 92. As head coach of Edina and Edina East high schools, Ikola won 616 games — third-best in U.S. high school hockey history — and eight state titles. “Ike” graduated from Eveleth High School in 1950.