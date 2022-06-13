An Iron Range family out for a late night drive collided with a moose Saturday night and sent the animal through the car's windshield, authorities said.

The Ford Mustang hit the member of Minnesota's largest wildlife species about 11:50 p.m. Saturday on northbound Hwy. 53, about 25 miles south of Eveleth, the State Patrol said Sunday.

The driver, 40-year-old Arthur J. Peterson, of Eveleth, was not hurt, nor were two of his three family members: 7-year-old Andrew and 8-year-old Michael, the patrol said.

Erica A. Peterson, 37, however, suffered noncritical injuries and was taken by emergency personnel to a Duluth hospital, according to the patrol.

As for the moose, Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said Monday that the adult female did not survive the collision.

Full-grown female moose top out at roughly 800 pounds, according to conservation officials.

The state's moose population, whose typical range is in northwestern and northeastern Minnesota, is the largest it has been in more than a decade, after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials reported this spring.

The DNR's 2022 survey estimated the moose population at about 4,700 animals, with a potential range between 3,440 and 6,780.

Biologists can't see or count every moose across the 6,000-square mile survey area, so the survey provides an estimate. They survey a portion of the moose range every year to come up with an estimate, but canceled the 2021 survey because of the pandemic.