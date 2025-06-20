Iron Range families grieving after shooting that left two dead, prompted shelter-in-place order

Chisholm police have released the names of two people who died in a shooting that prompted an hours-long shelter-in-place earlier this week. One person was injured
Lindsey Kaye Adams, 30, of Chisholm and Leo James Schweiss, 34, of Hibbing died in the shootings in the tight-knit Iron Range city. Ryder Presley Grove, 25, of Hibbing was injured and expected to recover.
Chisholm police chief James Vukad described it as a heartbreaking and deeply painful event.
“Both Lindsey and Leo had children, family and friends who are now left grieving and unimaginable loss,” he said in a news release. “This tragedy has touched our entire community.”
Officials said it likely was a murder-suicide, though the investigation continues. Autopsy results and evidence analysis are pending.
“This tragic day reminds us all of the fragility of life and the importance of community,” Vukad said. “We stand with those who are grieving and we will continue to support them as this investigation moves forward.”
Chisholm police responded to an active scene on the 100 block of Fifth St. NW. late Tuesday night and issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding blocks that lasted about four hours.
Adams and Schweiss died and Grove was taken to a hospital.