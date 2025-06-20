Greater Minnesota

Iron Range families grieving after shooting that left two dead, prompted shelter-in-place order

The Iron Range city’s police chief said it likely was a murder-suicide and that the deaths have touched the whole community.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 8:26PM
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office (St. Louis County Sheriff's Office)

Chisholm police have released the names of two people who died in a shooting that prompted an hours-long shelter-in-place earlier this week. One person was injured

Lindsey Kaye Adams, 30, of Chisholm and Leo James Schweiss, 34, of Hibbing died in the shootings in the tight-knit Iron Range city. Ryder Presley Grove, 25, of Hibbing was injured and expected to recover.

Chisholm police chief James Vukad described it as a heartbreaking and deeply painful event.

“Both Lindsey and Leo had children, family and friends who are now left grieving and unimaginable loss,” he said in a news release. “This tragedy has touched our entire community.”

Officials said it likely was a murder-suicide, though the investigation continues. Autopsy results and evidence analysis are pending.

“This tragic day reminds us all of the fragility of life and the importance of community,” Vukad said. “We stand with those who are grieving and we will continue to support them as this investigation moves forward.”

Chisholm police responded to an active scene on the 100 block of Fifth St. NW. late Tuesday night and issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding blocks that lasted about four hours.

Adams and Schweiss died and Grove was taken to a hospital.

Chisholm’s mayor called it a “senseless and terrible act of violence,” on social media and asked residents to contact a city representative if they are in need of grief support.

about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Iron Range families grieving after shooting that left two dead, prompted shelter-in-place order

card image

The Iron Range city’s police chief said it likely was a murder-suicide and that the deaths have touched the whole community.

Greater Minnesota

What the first day of summer looked like across Minnesota

card image

Greater Minnesota

Alleged assassin and wife were 'preppers' with a plan to flee during catastrophe, court filing says

card image