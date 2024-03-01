LONDON — Irish President Michael Higgins was expected to spend the weekend in the hospital as a precaution after he felt ill, his office said Friday.
Higgins, 82, was admitted to St James's Hospital on Thursday after feeling unwell. He underwent tests and was to remain in the hospital to monitor his blood pressure.
The president thanked the public for an outpouring of messages wishing him well. He was expected to return to his official residence early next week.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he had been touch with Higgins and wished him a speedy recovery.
Higgins, a onetime factory worker who is a poet, writer, academic and human rights advocate, has been president since 2011.
