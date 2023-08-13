More from Star Tribune
Irish Fair of Minnesota
Irish Fair of Minnesota concluded with music, dancing, and cultural activities on Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul Sunday. The fair is held annually the second weekend in August.
Ed Sheeran brings his Mathematics Tour to Minneapolis
Ed Sheeran performed to a near capacity crowd Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Photography
Minneapolis police officer shot and injured
The officer was pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.
West Metro
Big Island and Back Paddle on Lake Minnetonka raises money for charity
Paddlers dotted the water on Lake Minnetonka for the Big Island and Back 10K Paddle on Saturday. The event raises money for the ICA Foodshelf and Freshwater, a nonprofit that promotes preserving the water resources of Minnesota.
Family and friends of Ricky Cobb II gather for his funeral
Cobb was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Trooper during a traffic stop in July on I-94 in north Minneapolis.