Iris Van Herpen unveils 'living' couture dress of bioluminescent algae in Paris

PARIS — For years, Dutch wunderkind and celebrity-favorite Iris Van Herpen has occupied fashion's edge, conjuring couture from unexpected sources — banana leaves, cocoa beans and even 3D-printed polymers — while exploring the intersection of biology, art and design.
Monday's collection at Paris Couture Week, ''Sympoiesis,'' felt like the culmination of her restless experimentation: A show that dared to imagine clothing as both organism and artifact.
In a shadowy Paris venue, Van Herpen sent out a series of gossamer gowns spun from alternative fibers so fine and insubstantial that they seemed conjured from air itself.
At the collection's heart, a luminous ''living dress,'' animated by millions of bioluminescent algae, quietly stole the scene.
The algae, thriving within a custom-molded nutrient matrix, glimmered in electric blue as if stitched from the deep sea — offering an eerie, captivating spectacle that went beyond mere artifice.
Elsewhere, Van Herpen introduced wedding gowns crafted from lab-grown bio-protein, a futuristic Japanese fiber that's biodegradable and endlessly recyclable — a glimpse of a fashion industry reimagined for a new era.
Independent woman and star power
If the show dazzled, it also underscored a rare feat in modern couture: Independence.