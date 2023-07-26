PERTH, Australia — Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner kick against Olympic champion Canada at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Ireland's first goal ever at the Women's World Cup could be a contender for goal of the tournament, with McCabe firing her country into the lead after four minutes at Perth's Rectangular Stadium.

Goals direct from corners are extremely rare in soccer.

McCabe launched the ball into the box from the right side. It was too high for any players to get a touch and curled into the far corner to spark celebrations from Ireland's players and fans.

Ireland is coming off a 1-0 loss in its tournament debut last week against co-host Australia.

Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria in its opening game.

