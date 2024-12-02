Ireland's election is over, but the country faces weeks of talks before there's a government

Longtime rivals with origins on opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael formed an alliance after the 2020 election ended in a virtual dead heat. The two parties took it in turns to hold the post of premier, for about two years each. This time, Fianna Fail's bigger seat tally means its Martin looks likely to become prime minister, or taoiseach, rather than Simon Harris of Fine Gael.