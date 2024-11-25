Iraq's population grew to 45.4 million according to the first survey in decades

U.S. stocks are rallying toward records and adding to last week's gains. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher early Monday and set to top its all-time high set two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 401 points, or 0.9%, to its own record set on Friday. The Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher. Treasury yields eased after President-elect Donald Trump said he wants Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, to be his Treasury Secretary. Bessent has advocated for reducing the U.S. government's deficit. Macy's fell 4.2% after delaying its earnings report and saying an employee hid up to $154 million in expenses.