DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's underground facility at Fordo is again attacked, Iranian state television reports.
Iran's underground facility at Fordo is again attacked, Iranian state television reports
Iran's underground facility at Fordo is again attacked, Iranian state television reports.
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 9:17AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israel's Defense Ministry says Israel is striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison
Israel's Defense Ministry says Israel is striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison.