World

Iran's top leader pardons prisoners, including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes

Iran's top leader has pardoned thousands of prisoners including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 9:38AM

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's top leader has pardoned thousands of prisoners including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

IRNA reported that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of 2,887 prisoners following a proposal from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeh. The death sentences of 59 people were commuted to imprisonment, it said.

Those pardoned included 39 people who were convicted of anti-state crimes and 40 foreign nationals, it said. The report did not elaborate further.

Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, pardons prisoners to mark certain occasions, including the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is Saturday.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
Business

Sri Lankans vote in a presidential election that will decide how it recovers from economic crisis

Sri Lankans began voting Saturday in a presidential election that will determine the course of the country's recovery from its worst economic crisis and resulting political upheaval.

Business

Thousands of exploding devices in Lebanon trigger a nation that has been on edge for years

World

What to know about the growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah