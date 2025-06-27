Iran's top diplomat says talks with US 'complicated' by American strike on nuclear sites

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's top diplomat said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country's nuclear program has been ''complicated'' by the American attack on three of the sites, which he conceded caused ''serious damage."
The U.S. was one of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in which Iran agreed to limits on its uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief and other benefits.
That deal unraveled after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out unilaterally during his first term. Trump has suggested he is interested in new talks with Iran, and said that the two sides would meet next week.
In an interview on Iranian state television broadcast late Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left open the possibility that his country would again enter talks on its nuclear program, but suggested it would not be anytime soon.
''No agreement has been made for resuming the negotiations,'' he said. ''No time has been set, no promise has been made, and we haven't even talked about restarting the talks.''
The American decision to intervene militarily ''made it more complicated and more difficult'' for talks on Iran's nuclear program, Araghchi said.
Israel attacked Iran on June 13, targeting its nuclear sites, defense systems, high-ranking military officials and atomic scientists in relentless attacks.
In 12 days of strikes, Israel said it killed some 30 Iranian commanders and hit eight nuclear-related facilities and more than 720 military infrastructure sites. More than 1,000 people were killed, including at least 417 civilians, according to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group.