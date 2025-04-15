DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader says talks with US went 'well,' in first public comment on negotiations, state TV reports.
Iran's supreme leader says talks with US went 'well,' in first public comment on negotiations, state TV reports
Iran's supreme leader says talks with US went 'well,' in first public comment on negotiations, state TV reports.
The Associated Press
April 15, 2025 at 10:45AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's supreme leader says talks with US went 'well,' in first public comment on negotiations, state TV reports
Iran's supreme leader says talks with US went 'well,' in first public comment on negotiations, state TV reports.