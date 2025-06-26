DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader, in first public statement since end of Israel-Iran war, says Iran achieved victory over Israel.
Iran's supreme leader, in first public statement since end of Israel-Iran war, says Iran achieved victory over Israel
Iran's supreme leader, in first public statement since end of Israel-Iran war, says Iran achieved victory over Israel.
The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 10:16AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's supreme leader says his country 'delivered a hand slap to America's face' in first appearance since ceasefire
Iran's supreme leader says his country 'delivered a hand slap to America's face' in first appearance since ceasefire.