Iran's supreme leader, in first public statement since end of Israel-Iran war, says Iran achieved victory over Israel

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 10:16AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader, in first public statement since end of Israel-Iran war, says Iran achieved victory over Israel.

