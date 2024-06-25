DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader is calling for ''maximum'' voter turnout in Friday's presidential election to ''overcome the enemy.''

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comments in a speech Tuesday marking the Shiite holiday of Eid al-Ghadir.

He drew repeated calls from onlookers of ''Death to America! Death to Israel!''

Friday's election comes after a May helicopter crash that killed Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Khamenei.

The call comes after a parliamentary election that saw a record low turnout earlier this year.