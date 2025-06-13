DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in a statement Israel will face "severe punishment."
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in a statement Israel will face "severe punishment"
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in a statement Israel will face "severe punishment."
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 3:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in Game 4 to tie the Stanley Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in Game 4 to tie the Stanley Cup Final.