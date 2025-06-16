Wires

Iran's state-run news agency says state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after Israeli strike

Iran's state-run news agency says state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after Israeli strike.

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 3:27PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's state-run news agency says state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after Israeli strike.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

New Jersey's Supreme Court rules the state can have a grand jury investigate allegations of sexual abuse by clergy

New Jersey's Supreme Court rules the state can have a grand jury investigate allegations of sexual abuse by clergy.

Wires

Iran's state-run news agency says state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after Israeli strike

Wires

Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes