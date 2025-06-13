DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's state-run news agency quotes an anonymous official saying Iran will have a "decisive" response to Israel's attack.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 2:20AM
People in Iran's capital, Tehran, again hear explosions boom across the city.