DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 1:16AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.