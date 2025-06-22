DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, acknowledges attack on Fordo nuclear facility.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, acknowledges attack on Fordo nuclear facility
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, acknowledges attack on Fordo nuclear facility.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 12:58AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.