Wires

Iran's president reportedly issues order to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency

Iran's president reportedly issues order to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 7:17AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's president reportedly issues order to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran's president reportedly issues order to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency

Iran's president reportedly issues order to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Wires

The Dalai Lama says the Tibetan Buddhist institution will continue after his death

Wires

Hurricane Flossie gains Category 3 strength in the Pacific while remaining off Mexico's southwest coast