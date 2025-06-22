Wires

Iran's nuclear agency confirms attacks on Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, says its work will not be stopped

Iran's nuclear agency confirms attacks on Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, says its work will not be stopped.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 1:59AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's nuclear agency confirms attacks on Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, says its work will not be stopped.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran says 'no signs of contamination' after US strikes nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz

Iran says 'no signs of contamination' after US strikes nuclear facilities at Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz.

Wires

Trump warns Tehran against retaliation against US, says Iran has choice between 'peace or tragedy'

Wires

Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by strikes