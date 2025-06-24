Wires

Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says

Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says.

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 8:52AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Japanese army says it has conducted a missile test for the first time at home.

Japanese army says it has conducted a missile test for the first time at home.

Wires

Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says

Wires

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire