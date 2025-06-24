DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says.
Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says
Iran's military denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire started, Iranian state television says.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 8:52AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Japanese army says it has conducted a missile test for the first time at home.