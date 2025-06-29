DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.
Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran
Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.
The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 7:14AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran
Iran's judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel's Monday attack on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.