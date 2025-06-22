DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's Foreign Ministry says 'the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran' after nuclear sites attacked.
Iran's Foreign Ministry says 'the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran' after nuclear sites attacked
Iran's Foreign Ministry says 'the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran' after nuclear sites attacked.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 6:27AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's Foreign Ministry says 'the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran' after nuclear sites attacked
Iran's Foreign Ministry says 'the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran' after nuclear sites attacked.