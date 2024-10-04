BEIRUT — Iran's foreign minister vows harsher retaliation if Israel strikes Iran in response to Tuesday's missile barrage.
Iran's foreign minister vows harsher retaliation if Israel strikes Iran in response to Tuesday's missile barrage
Iran's foreign minister vows harsher retaliation if Israel strikes Iran in response to Tuesday's missile barrage.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 4, 2024 at 12:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire
Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire.