Iran's foreign minister vows harsher retaliation if Israel strikes Iran in response to Tuesday's missile barrage

By The Associated Press

October 4, 2024 at 12:26PM

BEIRUT — Iran's foreign minister vows harsher retaliation if Israel strikes Iran in response to Tuesday's missile barrage.

